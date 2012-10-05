Man stabbed to death

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

On Thursday evening the body of 42 year-old Carlos Pop Xol was found lying beside the Southern highway, about half a mile from the Jalacte village junction. It had several stab and cut wounds.

The discovery was made by police at 5:30 p.m., on April 20, and police say that when they got to the scene, Xol appeared to have already been dead. His body was transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.