By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Deon “Buzu” Brackett, a resident of Mayflower Street in Belize City, lies critically wounded after he was shot this morning.

Brackett was riding a bicycle shortly after 8:00 a.m., under a heavy downpour in the West Landivar area of Belize City when he was shot in the abdomen. He is currently in the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

We will have more as this story develops. There are also reports of shots being fired in other areas of Belize City.