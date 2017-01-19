High school students protest gun violence 

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The students of Maude Williams High School took to the streets today, protesting the recent spike in the gun violence plaguing the country.

Third form English students lined Cemetery Road, in the blistering heat with signs and posters encouraging positive conflict resolution, and asking Belizeans to be kind to each other.

Abigail Hoare, their teacher, explained that the idea for the peaceful protest came from one of her classes, where the students discussed the teachings of US revolutionary Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hoare said that she asked the students to choose any issue affecting them, that they felt passionate enough to demonstrate for, and the students collectively decided on gun violence.

Krisilla Torres, one of the participants, said that the students chose gun violence, because of the high prevalence of young victims.

“Every night since the new year began, you’ve heard on the news that someone was killed due to gun violence,” Torres said. “We the youths of Belize have to start playing our part in making it stop.”

Since the beginning of 2017, approximately 10 people have been killed due to4mçc crime: six of which were killed within the first three days. One of the most recent victims, was 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Carl Reneau, with Mahler’s murder.

The Minister of Police, Elodio Aragon Jr., assured the public that the authorities are analyzing the crime statistiŕcs of 2016 and other intelligence to coin a long term solution to Belize’s crime issue.