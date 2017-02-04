Fundraiser planned to gift Ms Belize Universe

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

An all-day fundraiser will be held on Monday in Dangriga to collect monies to gift to Miss Belize Universe, Rebecca Rath for having represented Belize so well in the recent Miss Universe pageant.

The telethon is the result of an idea by Emil Torres, a car dealership marketing representative who felt Rath is deserving of a car worth $37,000. Torres said that citizens of other countries show great appreciation to their Miss Universe representative by giving them gifts of significant value.

Rath, thought to be one of Belize’s most excellent rerepresentatives, got overwhelming support from fellow Belizeans for the pageant. Some of them had suggested online that the Belize Tourism Board should organize a fitting welcome home ceremony for Rath.