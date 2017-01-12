Elderly man chopped to death while fishing off George Price Highway

By Marion Ali, Asssistant Editor

The decomposing body of an elderly man was found at the seaside off the George Price Highway on Thursday evening. He had apparently been chopped to death while fishing there.

The discovery was made in a remote area, forcing police Scenes of Crimes personnel and investigators to summon the assistance of the National Coast Guard Service headquarted further up the highway, to get them to the crime scene.

The victim had defensive wounds on his left arm, police say, and he also had a chop wound on his head. The man, by police account, frequented the area to fish.