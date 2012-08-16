BDF wins 2012 Champions’ Cup

Belize Defence Force won the 2012 Champions’ Cup 8-3 on goal aggregate, after they drew 2-2 with Westlake in the second game of the championship finals at the MCC grounds on Sunday, August 12.

Ralph Flores and Marlon “Matador” Meza led the BDF offensive, supported by Byron Usher and Harrison Tasher on the wings, and Lisbey Castillo and Richard “Cheety” Jimenez at midfield.

Knowing that they needed a 7-0 win to overturn the 6-1 result of the week before, Albert Thurton anchored the Westlake’s defense with the help of Shannon Flowers, Jarret Davis and Leon Rowley. They held the BDF strikers scoreless for much of the first half, and only four minutes remained before intermission when Byron Usher succeeded in embarrassing Westlake’s goalkeeper with the BDF’s first goal.

Westlake’s Evan Mariano and Clinton Gill counterattacked furiously with the support of the Makin brothers, Devon and Andres, on the wings and Leon “Lem” Jones and Floyd Jones at midfield, but they could not get by the BDF defenders Vallan Symns, Victor “Guapo” Nunez, Khalil Velasquez and Tyrone Pandy who held them scoreless up to intermission.

Westlake’s Jose “Shaggy” Caceres, and Steven Baeza entered the ball game in the second half, and Evan Mariano finally succeeded in putting Westlake on the scoreboard with the equalizer early in the second half.

Encouraged by this success Jarret Davis took a forward pass from Leon Jones and raced up the right sideline and his lob into the goal area where BDF defender Michael Martinez attempted to head it clear, only to send it into the net giving Westlake a 2-1 lead.

Martinez had just come off the bench to relieve Byron Usher in the second half, but made amends when he floated the ball into the goal area where Erwin “Bird” Flores, fresh off the BDF bench, headed in the equalizer: 2-2.

Westlake’s player coach Tyrone “T-bone” Muschamp entered the ball game replacing Clinton Gill as they sought to consolidate their lead, but BDF also introduced Allan Ponce into the mix.

Both sides sought to score the game winner, but the long whistle sounded to a 2-2 draw, and the BDF claimed their championship trophy from tournament organizer Marvin Ottley, while Westlake collected the second place trophy.