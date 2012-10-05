Young woman drowns in Bermudian Landing

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A young woman has drowned in the Belize River in Bermudian Landing near the Baboon Sanctuary.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon and claimed the life of Denia Zelaya, 23, a naturalized Belizean who lived on Cemetery Road, Belize City.

Police issued information earlier today that Police Constable Dion Bellini reported that he and Zelaya, his common-law wife, went swimming at Black Howler Evolution Tours in Bermudian Landing village when strong currents swept Zelaya.

Bellini said he tried to help her, but the current was too strong and Zelaya disappeared under the water. He added that the villagers also tried to help, but their efforts yielded nothing.