Yellow Man barred from Senate hearings! But keeps his job as Macebearer

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Brian “Yellow Man” Audinett can no longer attend the ongoing Senate public inquiries, but will remain Mace Bearer of the National Assembly, following his assault on several media workers at the National Assembly several weeks ago.

On Wednesday, Clerk of the National Assembly, Eddie Webster, sent out a letter to the news directors of various media houses which called for Audinett to be barred from the hearings.

The letter stated that the Senate Special Select Committee had met to discuss the matter and decided that Audinett would be disallowed from attending the remainder of the hearings.

“The matter was discussed thoroughly as it was viewed as a serious matter that should not be tolerated,” the letter said.

A staff committee of the House of Representatives also met to discuss what kind of action should be taken against Audinett for his actions, but ultimately decided that he should keep his job. The committee instead instructed him to call and apologize to the people that he assaulted.

Webster supervised the calls.

After the announcement that Audinett would keep his job, the People’s United Party issued a statement condemning the government of Belize, and Prime Minister Dean Barrow for allowing him to remain in such a symbolic post, given his conduct.

The PUP said that the Mace is the symbol of dignity and the authority of the Speaker of the House, and as such the Mace Bearer should exemplify that through his behavior.

The PUP said Barrow’s support, “sent a clear message to the UDP members of the Committee that Audinett was not to be replaced and gave tacit approval of the actions of members of his Party during the Senate Hearings.”

On May 17, Audinett, along with several other members of the United Democratic Party, disrupted the Senate inquiry by heckling Senator Eamon Courtenay. Audinett, during a break in the session ordered by the Committee chairman, threatened one media worker, threw a pen at another, and snatched a cell phone from a third person, threatening to smash it on the ground.

The event was regarded as an assault against Belize’s democracy.