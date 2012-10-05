Woman raped; suspect caught

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A woman was reportedly raped on Saturday in the Stann Creek district.

Maria Teul, 19, reported to police that sometime around 4:30 p.m., she got a ride on a motorcycle with a man she did not know. She said the lift was supposed to from Hopkins village to the junction of the Southern Highway, but when they reached the junction, the man did not stop, and proceeded past Maya Center village to a feeder road between miles 18 and 19 and raped her. She said that she saw a tattoo marked “Rosita” on the man before she managed to escape and run to the highway, where a passerby helped her to the Santa Cruz police station.

The police took them back to the area where they saw the suspect and police ordered him to stop, but drove off. Police fired a shot, hitting the suspect on the left foot. He was identified as Andy Pop, 19, of Maya Center. He is receiving medical treatment under police guard.