House of Shotokan hosts martial arts summit

Today the House of Shotokan (HOS) Karate Academy in Belize City gathered martial arts experts from Mexico and the United States for the first in what is hoped to be a series of martial arts summits.

Shihan Raymond Kelly, Grand Master at the HOS hosted the event in collaboration with Master Manuel Torres, Taw Quand Do expert from Eagle Park Dojo in Mexico, and Floyd Baker, Jujitsu expert from the United States.

Each sensei presented on a different aspect of their discipline, to students from Belize and around 40 students who came from Mexico for the summit. Kelly explained that the objective of the summit was to broaden the knowledge of the participants and allow them to see the benefits that each martial arts style possesses.

“Sometimes martial artists are segregated because they think ‘oh, my style is better than your style,'” Kelly said. “So we wanted to show them the benefits. They learned about ground fighting from Jujitsu, punches from the karate and foot techniques from the Tae Quan Do.”

The event also featured special guest speaker Gregory Soberanes, fleet commander of the Belize Coast Guard, who gave the kids a motivation message on the importance of focus and discipline.

Kelly hopes to hold summits at the HOS twice a year and bring in experts from all over the world and from various martial arts disciplines.

