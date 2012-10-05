Woman dies from hit-and-run



A Belmopan woman is dead after a hit and run collision with a taxi on the George Price Highway last night.

Police say that they found 30-year old Sylvia Zavala dead on the road side around 7:30 p.m. between miles 45 and 46 on the George Price Highway.

Zavala had multiple body injuries and her motorcycle was damaged at the back. Reports are that was traveling From Cotton Tree Village to Belmopan when the taxi hit her from the rear and flung her from the motorcycle, causing her injuries. The taxi then drove off without offering assistance.

Meanwhile authorities transported Zavala’s body to the Western Regional Hospital where they pronounced her dead on arrival. Police say they are looking for the vehicle, but did not give a description. More details as they become available.