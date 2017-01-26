What people should know about “blood thinners”

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A great many people believe that “blood thinners” actually dilute the blood, but anticoagulant and antiplatelet medications don’t. They merely make it harder for blood to clot, and this helps prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Anticoagulants, such as heparin or warfarin work on chemical reactions in your body to lengthen the time it takes to form a blood clot. Antiplatelet drugs, such as aspirin, prevent blood cells called platelets from clumping together.

If you suffer from hypertension or are at risk of having a stroke, your doctor may prescribe blood thinners because your blood is likely prone to clotting and clots can travel throughout your bloodstream and cause damage to major organs.

Side Effects of blood thinners

Patients who take blood thinners should do so with caution. The most common side effect of blood thinners is bleeding you can’t control. That could be a cut that won’t stop, pee that’s red or brown, heavy menstrual bleeding, or bowel movements that are red or look like tar. Other signs are bruises you don’t know how you got or a very bad headache. You can also experience dizziness, stomach problems, or jaundice. Nosebleeds are also common when you’re on blood thinners, and you might have trouble making them stop.

Why clotting is necessary

Clotting in the blood is natural and necessary because it prevents excessive blood loss. However, if your blood is too prone to clotting, clots can break off and travel through your bloodstream to your lungs, heart, or brain and cause pulmonary embolism, heart attacks, or strokes, all of which can be deadly.

Some blood thinners need to be taken around the same time every day. If you forget to take yours, do it when you remember. Then take your next day’s dose on your regular schedule.

Natural blood thinners

Some people may try their own method of keeping their blood from clotting by using natural thinners. These include cayenne pepper, which is the most potent/fast-acting blood thinner. Others include turmeric, ginger, garlic, pineapple, apple cider vinegar, and water.