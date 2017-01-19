“Wasn’t me,” says former Immigration Director, Ruth Meighan

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Former Director of the Immigration and Nationality Department, Ruth Meighan, said this week that there was no internal process of any kind to oversee passport and visa approvals during her time at the Department.

On Wednesday, Meighan testified before the Senate Special Select Committee which is investigating the irregularities cited in he Auditor General’s Special Audit Report of the Immigration and Nationality Department 2011-2013.

She explained that the only system of accountability was a monthly meeting, where officers only presented brief facts about the month’s activities, without going into details.

Meighan also had to answer for her involvement in approving visas and permanent residency for 15 Chinese nationals, who did not meet the legal requirement.

“When I was approving the permanent residency, I did not have the visa application or information on the visa in front of me.

“What I had was a file that is a permanent residency file that indicated to me that the person has been living in Belize for over a year…,” she said in her defense.

In her testimony she conceded that there was “obviously” an elaborate fraud scheme running in the Dpartment, involving public officers all the way up to the ministerial level.

Meighan’s testimony comes after another former director, Maria Marin, testified that several government ministers frequently approached officers within the Department, dropping off or picking up documents. She added that there were people referred to as “agents” who would bring application forms for visas, passports and permanent residencies, which did not have the necessary documentation.

The Special Select committee continues its investigation, holding public hearing on Wednesdays. These hearings are carried live on local television and radio stations.