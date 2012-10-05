US wants Guatemala’s ex VP for drug trafficking conspiracy

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Roxana Baldetti, 55, Guatemala’s former vice president, is wanted by the United States for conspiring to smuggle cocaine to the US between 2010 and 2015.

The US has sought Baldetti’s extradition to face trial there. US authorities say Baldetti

Baldetti was arrested in 2015 and charged with money laundering. While she resigned as that country’s vice president upon learning that she would be charged. Police arrested her in August 2015, while she was in the hospital receiving treatment. She has denied the allegations.

The US would have to wait, however, because Baldetti has to stand trial in Guatemala before she can be extradited.

In Guatemala, Baldetti is suspected of taking a 50 percent cut of illegal payments channelled to officials who help businesses evade customs duties; leading a scheme in which millions of dollars were spent on a product to decontaminate a lake; the product turned out to be mainly sea water.

She had also come under suspicion of forming part of a customs fraud scandal dubbed La Línea (The Line) which had implicated her personal secretary.

Guatemala’s then-President, Otto Pérez Molina was also arrested and charged after stepped down that same year. Pérez Molina is also in jail awaiting trial on corruption charges related to the customs fraud.

(Pic: BBC World/Getty)