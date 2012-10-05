US Embassy furnishes Anti-Drug Unit with 3 vessels

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Officials from the United States Embassy handed over three newly-refurbished vessels to the Anti Narcotics Unit of the Belize Police Department during a ceremony today.

The donation was handed over at the Coast Guard base and is valued at approximately US $449,000, through the Central American Regional Security Initiative (CARSI)project. The boats will be used for counter narcotics and deterrance of other illegal activities in Belizean waters.

Commanding officer of the Anti Narcotics Unit, Lincoln Hemsley said the vessels are fully equipped with radar, GPS, and other safety equipment, which will once again enable the narcotics unit to conduct maritime intellegence and interdiction operations within Belize.

Adrienne Galanek, US Charge d’Affaires, handed over the vessels on behalf of the United States Government. She said that the vessels will strenghten the capacity and effectiveness of the unit to track, monitor and intervene against illegal activities in the coastal waters.

Various Narcotics Unit personnel were given certificates of completion for the two weeks of theoritical and practical training on boat handling and basic engineering, conducted by personnel from the Belize Coast Guard.

The trainees also learned about the Belize Maritime Act and areas of authority and jurisdiction to operate the vessels safely and legally.

According to Galanek, the CARSI program started in 2008 and is valued at US $40M dollars.

The program has assisted Belize in improving citizens security and enhancing the capabilities of the police, specializing agents, investigations, forensics, courts, prosecutions, Immigration, Customs, and Coast Guard.

The boats will be housed at the Coast Guard facility for safe-keeping.