University of Belize elects 7th president

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The University of Belize has recently elected it’s 7th president, which was announced during its February commencement exercise on February 11.

Professor Clement K. Sankat has been appointed as the new president of the University. His appointment took effect on February 15th, and was officially announced by Mr. Harrison Pilgram, Chairman of UB’s Board of Trustees.

Professor Sankat succeeds Mr. Allan Slusher, who had held the post since June, 2014.

The professor is the former pro vice- chancellor and campus principal of the University of the West Indies (WI), St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad.

Professor Sankat is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago; he is a chartered professional engineer by training with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the UWI, a PhD from the University of Guadalupe in Canada. He has a long and distinguished carrier at the University of the West Indies as a school and administrative leader. He was promoted to full professorship in 1998.

He served in capacity of head of department in Mechanical Engineering, Deputy and Dean in Faculty of Engineering, Campus Coordinator and Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC), graduate studies UWI, and from 2008-2006 as PVC and principal of the UWI, St. Augustine Campus.

He has served on many private and public sector school boards in Trinidad and Tobago. He has receive numerous accolades for his service, including the UWI’s Vice Chancellor award for excellency in research, university and public service; the Cacique Crown of honor from Guyana and an honorary doctoral degree from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Canada.

A press release from the University of Belize quotes that “Professor Sankat brings to UB and Belize his guiding, watchful words as a University leader- building relevance, responsiveness and research through capacity and quality development.”