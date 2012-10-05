UDP supporters elect city’s mayoral candidate today

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters in Belize City are today selecting their mayoral candidate of choice for next year’s municipal elections.

The candidates who have offered themselves for the post of Mayor are businessman and current City Councillor, Dion Leslie and fellow Councillor in charge of the Council’s City Emergency Management Organization, Philip Willoughby.

Up to 1:00 p.m., 2045 persons had cast their ballots at the IT Vet compound on Freetown Road.

Polls close at 5:00 p.m.