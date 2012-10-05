Two police officers charged with ‘extortion’

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Two police officers assigned to the Punta Gorda police station have been arrested and charged with ‘extortion’ against a high school principal.

The charge against WPC Jenny Tanner and PC Arden Jones follows an incident on Tuesday when a vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint for not having valid insurance.

The principal reported to police that the officers transported her to the police station, and that on the way, Tanner told her that the offense was a serious one, and that her driver’s license would be revoked and her vehicle impounded. According to the principal, Tanner said she should settle with them. She continued that Jones, who was at the checkpoint, arrived at the station and asked her how much she was willing to pay them to overlook the matter and she said $300. She said Tanner allowed ber to go for the money and she came back and gave them $400, after which she was released.

The teacher did not let the incident slip, however. She reported the matter to Officer Commanding the Punta Gorda police station, Inspector Clement Cacho, who retrieved the $400 from Jones.

Jones and Tanner pleaded ‘not guilty’ in court and were each offered bail of $3,000. They must return to court on October 18.