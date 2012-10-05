Traffic accident on Placencia road claims one life

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A man who resided in Maya Beach, Stann Creek is dead after the motorcycle he was driving reportedly slammed into a vehicle on the Placencia road on Saturday.

The incident happened between miles 20 and 21 on the Placencia road and involved a grey four-door Toyota 4 Runner and a Honda Shadow motorcycle. It claimed the life of Shams Penthod Moose, 45, an Indian national of Maya Beach.

Police say Shawn Vasquez. 24, a villager of Seine Bight who was driving the vehicle, reported that he was heading to Placencia when the motorcycle came from the opposite direction and swerved into his lane and crashed into the vehicle.

Moose died on the spot and police have since taken a urine sample from Vasquez and isdued him with a Notice of Intended Prosecution.