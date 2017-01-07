Thieves hold up and rob couple, burn getaway stolen vehicle

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Thieves held up and robbed a couple inside their home on Hibiscus Street in Ladyville.

The culprits made off with several valuable items, along with a 2010 white Ford Escape, which was later found completely destroyed by flames.

Official police reports have indicated that 28-year-old Steven Wade of East Collet Canal in Belize City, was at his girlfriend’s house in Ladyville at around 11:40 p.m., and was walking from the bedroom to the kitchen when a masked gunman dressed in black clothing held him up.

The robber stole two iPhones, worth $1,200 each from the couple, along with a black MK brand bag valued at $185, and a wallet with $250 and an assortment of documents.

The person then demanded the keys to Wade’s 2010 Ford Escape and made good his escape in the vehicle, which was discovered the following day on the Old Northern Highway completely destroyed by fire.

Police investigations continue.