Teenager says police keeping him from his home

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

With tension running high in the Conch Shell Bay community in Belize City in the wake of a slew of murders and shootings in the area, police have now engaged the community in an intervention attempt.

Police and area representative Tracy Panton recently reached out to the community, forming a committee along with residents and establishing a neighborhood watch. The intervention, however, has not come without its share of controversy.

A resident of the area claims he is being forced out of the community where he was raised and makes his living as a fisherman. Joshua Gillett, 19, told the media on Thursday that police told him to leave his home in the area and not to return until the situation is under control.

This poses a problem for Gillett as he claims he has nowhere else to go and no other means of making a living if he is forced to leave the area. Gillett claims that senior officers told him that if he is seen in the area, he will be locked up.

At a press brief on Thursday, Eastern Division South Commander, ACP Chester Williams told the media: “I have given instructions to my officers to ensure that those persons who we know have rivalries with people in the Conch Shell Bay area not to be allowed in the area until the situation becomes calm.”

Gillett, however, says he has no knowledge of any conflict plaguing the area and he only wants to return home to be able to work.

On Thursday, the Reporter contacted the Police Department for comment on the matter but the only response forthcoming from police was that Gillett would need to make a complaint to the Professional Standards Branch.

The Reporter also contacted Area Representative Panton late Thursday for comment; however, she said she was not aware of the situation, but would look into it if a complaint is made to her.