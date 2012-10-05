Teen dies in Cayo RTA

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Two people, one of them a minor, are dead following a road traffic accident involving motorcycles on the George Price Highway last night.

According to police, a 24-year-old Honduran construction worker crashed into 16-year-old Belizean, Devon Reyes, around 6:30 p.m., on the George Price Highway between miles 53 and 54. Both riders, who live in Teakettle Village, received severe head and body injuries and died on the spot.

Their collision marks the last RTA of 2016, but the continuation of a spike in accidents on the major highways within the past few weeks.

At the start of the holiday season the Police Department had asked drivers to be cautious on the highway; however, for the month of December, there have been RTA’s in San Ignacio, Orange Walk, Belmopan, Hattieville, and Belize City, among other locations.

For the month of December, more than 10 people have died as a result of an RTA and more than 15 people have been injured.