Study shows some over-the-counter drugs are dangerous to the brain

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Anticholinergic drugs, including Xanax, Zyrtec and Codeine, can cause cognitive impairment and an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

The study offers proof of what scientists have suspected for at least a decade.

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine, using brain imaging techniques, found lower metabolism and reduced brain sizes among study participants taking drugs known to have an anticholinergic effect. Drugs containing anticholinergic block acetylcholine – a nervous system neurotransmitter.

A CNN report indicates that other brand name medications containing this class of drug include Benadryl, Demerol, Dimetapp, Dramamine, Paxil, Unisom and VESIcare.

These are medications that can be purchased over the counter with or without prescriptions in many countries, including Belize.

They are used as sleep aids, for motion sickness, and for chronic diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The researchers assessed the results of memory and other cognitive tests, PET scans measuring brain metabolism, and MRI scans to assess brain structure.

The tests revealed that patients taking anticholinergic drugs performed worse than older adults not taking the drugs on short-term memory and some tests of executive function, which cover a range of activities such as verbal reasoning, planning, and problem solving.

Anticholinergic drug users also showed links to early Alzheimer’s disease.

The new paper, published last week, is believed to be the first to study of those clinical links using neuroimaging measurements of brain functions.

Shannon Risacher PhD, assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences said, “these findings provide us with a much better understanding of how this class of drugs may act upon the brain in ways that might raise the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia.”

There were 451 participants in this latest research, with an average age of 73. Sixty of them were taking at least one medication with medium or high anticholinergic activity.

The participants were selected from a national Alzheimer’s research project, the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, and the Indiana Memory and Aging Study.