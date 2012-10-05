SSVP donates 200 food hampers

Written By Michelle Sutherland

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul (SSVP) St. Ignatius Conference hosted its annual Christmas food hamper drive on last Saturday at its parish hall in Belize City.

SSVP donated over 200 food hampers to needy families. The organization hosted fundraising events and sought donations to purchase items for the food hampers. The hampers included basic food items for holiday cooking.

The families were screened and chosen by SSVP.

According to Marion Marsden, SSVP national president, the event has been an ongoing success for the last 25 years. She said many businesses gave kind contributions.

SSVP also held a number of turkey dinner sales, bake sales, raffles and a flea markets.

SSVp also recently held its annual Christmas party for St. Ignatius students. Over 100 children were given gifts and toys.