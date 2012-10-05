Special Senate Committee preparing for first meeting of 2017

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Senate Special Select Committee, formed to investigate incidents of wrong doing cited in the Auditor General’s Special Audit Report of the Immigration and Nationality Department, has set the date for its next meeting.

According to an official communique sent by the office of the clerk of the National Assembly, the Committee will hold its first meeting for 2017 on Wednesday, January 4. As a part of the structure of the meetings, the proceedings will be carried live on local radio and television stations.

After several months of disputes between the Government, the Opposition and the social partners about the Committee’s configuration, terms of reference and budget, the Committee began its work in October, to investigate the irregularities from 2011-2013 cited in the Special Audit Report.

The Committee called the auditor General, Dorothy Bradley, as its first witness. Bradley explained that while the report numerous instances of improper practices, many of which involved Cabinet ministers, he added that the Report only covers approximately 25 percent of the total amount of questionable practices discovered during the audit.

The People’s United Party (PUP) originally protested the work of the committee, so the Committee held its first two meetings without participation from a PUP senator. The party later recanted its position, and Senator Eamon Courtenay joined the Committee on is third sitting.

Committee members include: United Democratic Party (UDP) Senators Dr. Carla Barnett, and Aldo Salazar; Business Senator, Mark Lizarraga; Church Senator Ashley Rocke; and Union Senator, Elena Smith.