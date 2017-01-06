Sixth murder on the sixth day of 2017

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

A sixth murder has been recorded on the sixth day of 2017, as another person has met an unexpected end by gun violence.

Reports are that 35 year-old Alexander Palacio was shot by a gunman in front of his residence on Santa Maria Street in Punta Gorda Town. The incident occurred at around 7:25 p.m., on January 6,2017. Palacio sustained several gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Palacio was released from prison on parole on December 7, 2016 after serving a sentence for manslaughter in the death of 21 year-old Wasani Belgrave that occurred in 2005. Palacio was accused of the crime after he was found walking away from the scene on the Yabra bridge.

This makes the third person in Palacio’s family to be killed by gun violence. In 2006 Anivar Palacio was gunned down and in 2013 his other brother Eugene Palacio was also the victim of gun violence.

More details will be available as police investigations continue.