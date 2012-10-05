Simplifying the Domestic Violence Act

The humanitarian organization, RET International, hosted a youth consultation this morning with a goal to simplify the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 178 of the Laws of Belize, and make its content easier to understand for the average citizen.

RET held the consultation in collaboration with the National Women’s Commission, and the NWC office on Regent Street. RET also partnered with the Department of Youth Services and Attorney Cynthia Pitts, in the effort to produce a document that will eventually be distributed to schools and made available through wider media for public consumption.

Thandiwe Diego, RET International Youth Ambassador, explained that the initiative fits into RET International’s CARSI 3 project which is to build government-civil society partnership capacity to sustain transparent local and community-based responses to Gender-based Violence and Trafficking.

The initiative will take a phased approach that will see the law broken up into sections and simplified. It will take several sessions spanning over a month to complete.

