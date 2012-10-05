Shooting leaves three injured

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Three persons are recovering from gunshot injuries they suffered in San Pedro on Saturday night.

Police say that shortly after 9:00 p.m., they learned of a shooting and went to the San Pedro poly clinic where they saw Jaheem Martinez, 9, with a gunshot wound to his left wrist, Armando Bernardino Hernandez Jr., 12, with a bullet wound to the right side of his buttocks, and Lloyd Tyndall, 27, a farmer of Dump area, Toledo with gunshot wounds to the left side of his abdomen and left leg.

Police say that the three were in the yard at Easy Does It wood work shop in the San Pedrito area, when two gunmen in black T-shirts and with dark blue rags over their faces came in front of the establishment and fired several shots towards the crowd, hitting the victims.

The children are in stable condition, while Tyndall is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Police have detained two persons.