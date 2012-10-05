Seventeen youths pass out of Youth Cadet program

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Seventeen youths who were enlisted in the National Youth Cadet Service Corps program have completed the course, which began last September.

Of the 17, 10 received certificates for having successfully completed the entire 10 months of training.

The youths received training in behavior modification, life skills, academics, agriculture, woodwork, spiritual development and basic foot drills. They are now expected to re-enter society and use the training they received to make a positive difference in their lives.

Three of the youths were singled out for special recognition. Selvyn Kelly, 18, received the Outstanding Cadet award; Johnny Gamez, 13, received the Most Improved recognition; while Alton Castillo, 15, got the Best Drills award.

The National Youth Cadet Service Corp, located at mile 21 on the George Price highway, is a voluntary program which caters to at-risk young men between the ages of 13 and 17, who display behavioral issues. Its objectives are to develop positive character traits such as self-respect, respect for the rule of law, good work ethics, and discipline in these youths.

The program is now managed by the Community Rehabilitation Department, under the Ministry of Human Development, Social Transformation and Poverty Alleviation.