Separate traffic accidents claim two lives

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Two men are dead as a result of traffic accidents early Christmas morning.

In the first incident, Gilroy Myers was knocked down and killed at around mile three on the George Price Highway sometime around dawn.

Reports are that a red Nissan pick-up truck, allegedly driven by Wave TV and Guardian newspaper’s Alfonso Noble, was heading from Belize City towards Mile 8 community when it knocked down Myers.

In the second incident, police are asking the assistance of the public in identifying a man whose corpse was found on the in Independence village about an hour later.

Police believe the hispanic man was the victim of a hit and run incident, or may have fallen out of the pan of a truck. The man had a huge gash on his head.

The man had the name “Israel Lopez” marked on his arm, but police need the public’s help to positively identify him.