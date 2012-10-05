Sai Info Tech hosts first ever Microsoft Office Specialist National Championship

Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Ten high school students tested their command of Microsoft Power Point in the first ever Microsoft Office Specialist National Championship, which was hosted by SAI Info-Tech.

The students took an online examination, completing instructions in Power Point while they competed for prizes and a certification in the program. The winner will also represent Belize in the International competition,to be held in California in July.

Kiran Vanjani, director at SAI Info-Tech, explained that the competition has been ongoing for years; however Belize has never participated, because there were no centers where Belizeans could get certified in Microsoft Programs.

Vanjani said that her organization decided to approach Microsoft for the rights to become an official center to certify candidates, which would mitigate travel and other costs associated with getting certified abroad.

First place winner is Angelo Santos, a second form student at Belize High School. He won first place in the competition, taking home an HP Laptop, and a gift basket from Fultec Systems.