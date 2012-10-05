By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The presence of snow in the Sahara Desert could mean a change in weather in other regions, but scientists have not yet specified how.

Residents of the small Algerian town of Ain Sefra experienced snow covering red ssnd dubes on Monday. The snow stayed for a day in the town, which is about 1,000 metres above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.

Ain Sefra’s average temperature last year was 20 Celsius.

The last time snow fell in the Sahara – world’s largest desert – was almost four decades ago, when a flurry struck Ain Sefra, known as “The Gateway to the Desert,” on February 18, 1979.

The Sahara Desert covers most of Northern Africa and it has gone through changes in temperature and moisture over the past few hundred thousand years.

Freezing temperatures saw the arid desert landscape turn into a bizarre one-day winter wonderland.

Weather that affects the Sahara could likely affect the weather in territories west of it, but climate experts have not yet opined what snow in the Sahara could mean for other regions. Scientists have concluded that it weren’t for the Sahara region, the Caribbean would see far fewer hurricanes in the Atlantic hurricane season.