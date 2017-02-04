Quake rocks St. Lucia

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Residents of St. Lucia were stunned by a 5.8 magnitude tremor that rocked other parts of the Eastern Caribbean Saturday afternoon.

The University of the West Indies announced that the quake occurred around 3:54 p.m., at a depth of 20 km, 120 km northeast of Castries; 73 km northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique; and 93 km east-southeast of Roseau, Dominica.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but reports are that the earthquake was felt throughout the island, shaking buildings and supermarket shelves.

Residents in Antigua, Martinique, and St. Vincent also reported feeling the shaking.

Earlier in the day, there were two smaller quakes in the region that went unreported. At 1 a.m., one occurred west of Tobago. Then, at around 8:08 a.m., another occurred 31 km northeast of Basseterre.