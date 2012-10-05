PSE results and top performers list is out

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

The Ministry of Education this week released the preliminary results of the 2017 Primary School Examination, along with the list of the 25 students, who had the best scores in the country.

There were 7,271 candidates who registered for the exam; however, 7,077 completed the entire exam, 11 of whom were private candidates. Of the registered candidates, there were 3,558 males (49.8%) and 3,585 females (50.2%).

The Ministry pointed out that this year, student registration for the exam decreased by 121 candidates.

“Of the 7,271 who were registered for the exam, 194 (or approximately 2.7%) were either fully absent, absent for part of the exam, had an “Ungraded” for the English Writing Paper or the Math Problem Solving Paper, had a “No Result” for at least one part of the exam, or a had a combination of Absent, Ungraded or No Result for different parts of the exam,” the Ministry said.

Twenty-eight percent of the total, scored “Satisfactory” (60-69 percent) on English. The second largest amount of students, 26 percent scored 49 percent or below. Only 5 percent of candidates scored “Excellent” (80-100 percent).

Math scores were alarming, as 49 percent (3,451,) of students scored 49 or below, while another 1,032, got between 50-59 percent, only 13 percent got 80-100 percent. The Ministry said that it is taking remedial measures to address the issue.

Science scores decreased by some 58 percent when compared to last year. Only 58 percent of candidates scored “Satisfactory” as opposed to last year’s 70 percent.

Social studies performance on the other hand, showed a notable increase.

Thirty-one percent of students scored “excellent” on the subject this year, as opposed to 21 percent last year.

The list ranks the top performers from 1-25, but there were 30 students on the list because there were several students tied for various positions.

The Belize District claimed 18 out of the 25 top spots, while Cayo had three. Toledo had two, Orange Walk had four and Corozal had three.

The top 5 included Curt Smith from the Bernice Yorke Institute of Learning, Suamein Palacio from Belize Elementary School, Devyne Lopez of Punta Gorda Methodist School, LeeAnne Palma from St. Peter Claver RC School, and Emily Young from Hummingbird Elementary School.

Toledo claimed two of the top five – 2nd and 3rd place.