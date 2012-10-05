Prime Minister gives New Year’s message

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Dean Barrow, issued his New Year’s message to Belizeans this week, highlighting the challenges and successes of 2016, along with a glimpse of what Belizeans can expect in 2017.

In his message, Barrow highlighted the declines in the agriculture industry, GOB’s social fall-out with the Belize National Teacher’s Union (BNTU) and the devastating effects of Hurricane Earl as major challenges in 2016. He also spoke on the continuous declines in the economy, which led to what he referred to as a “mild recession.”

In the success category, Barrow highlighted numerous infrastructure projects, including the opening of the Harvest Caye port and a number of multi-million-dollar sporting and community projects in San Pedro, Dangriga and Punta Gorda.

He also said that the Central Bank of Belize projects economic growth at 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in 2017 giving the country hope in an otherwise, difficult economic time.

“So, ultimately, 2016 was in fact a year which illustrated the truism that things are never other than a mix: good with bad, progress with problems, advances with setbacks,” Barrow said. “We march into 2017 certain that the next 12 months will produce a full national recovery.”