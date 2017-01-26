Police vehicle totalled in traffic mishap

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

A police corporal was involved in a road traffic accident this morning on the Southern Highway.

At around 9:11 a.m., Corporal Brandon Peters was driving an Isuzu D-Max police mobile, heading towards Belmopan along with a female passenger when upon reaching mile 11 on the Southern Highway a black Suzuki Vitara travelling in the same direction allegedly turned left in his lane, causing him to collide with the vehicle, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle and flipping over.

The Suzuki was driven at the time by Robert Weibe, a 65 year-old retired US national, accompanied by his wife Coy.

Coy suffered injuries to her left shoulder.

Police say their investigations continue.