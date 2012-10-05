Police recapture murder suspect

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Almost 24 hours after escaping from lawful custody, Belize City police have recaptured a man believed to have been involved in a weekend murder.

While police have not issued the circumstances under which 24-year-old Jevaun Belizaire was recaptured, they have indicated that he was detained in Belize City at around 5:30 a.m., on Thursday.

Belizaire was able to escape authorities at the Raccoon Street police station sometime after 5:00 a.m., on Wednesday after he faked a bathroom break.

Prior to his escape, Belizaire was charged by for the Sunday night assassination of 24-year-old Ryan Thompson, who was gunned down at his home on Neal’s Pen Road, allegedly over a misunderstanding involving a stolen weedwacker earlier that day.

The accused was arraigned on a charge of ‘murder’ and ‘escape from lawful custody’ in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where he was denied bail and remanded to the Belize Central Prison until October 24.