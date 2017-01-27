Police personnel train in self-defense tactics

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The United States Embassy, through the CARSI initiative, held a two week training in defense tactics for 19 Belize police instructors.

The training was held at the police training academy in Belmopan from January 16-27 and was facilitated by instructors from the Denver Colorado Police Precinct.

The officers were taught self defense techniques and citizen protection. They were also guided on the proper procedures when apprehending suspects. The aspects of the course will be added to the local training academy policy and will also be extended to the field via the field training officer program.

A press release issued by the U.S. embassy states that the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Unit provided over US $26,000 in funding for the two-week training course and for the provision of training equipment for the course.

The release also noted that the U.S. embassy, through the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs office and the CARSI program, has committed more than US $40 million to Belize to promote good governance, increase prosperity and enhance citizen security.

The release ended by reiterating the embassy’s support for safer streets and more resilient communities by supporting the government of Belize in its effort to prevent crime and to strengthen its justice system.