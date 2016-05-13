Police help villagers; villagers give back

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The San Juan village police station has a new look, courtesy a free upgrade and paint job provided late last week by the village chairman, the chairman of the San Juan water board and the villagers of that community.

The project encompassed providing new windows, doors and fencing, as well as the paint and the labor. Officer commanding the Intermediate Southern Formation (ISF), Assistant Superintendent Reymundo Reyes told the Reporter: “Without their contribution this wouldn’t be a reality today…I thank the police officers and villagers of San Juan who helped in the painting of the building, as well as the gentleman of the Voluntary Peace Corp who painted the police logo and calling number of the station.”

The Intermediate Southern Formation also received utility belts, handcuff pouches, handcuffs, flash lights and glove pouches from the US Embassy.

Just prior to receiving the gifts, the ISF donated boxes of food items to two needy families in the area. Reyes indicated that the grocery items were made possible through personal donations that the police officers made toward the cause.

Reyes took over the ISF at the end of February, and has 40 police members under his command. His approach to policing is to forge strong police/community relations in order to stomp out crime.