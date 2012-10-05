Police charge two for Thursday’s deadly shooting

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Belize City police have arrested and charged two person believed to have been the assassins behind the Thursday evening double shooting in Conch Shell Bay, which has claimed the life of one man and left another recovering from injuries.

Official statement by police have indicated that Belize City resident, Orlando Salazar, 26, and Hattieville resident Joel Choco, 21, have been jointly charged with ‘murder’ and ‘attempted murder’, which occured on Thursday.

The duo is alleged to have gunned down 26-year-old Windell Gibson, killing him on the spot with as many as eight bullets to various parts of his body while he was walking along Lindos Alley at around 4:40 p.m.

Injured in the gunfire was 24-year-old Keron Santos, who is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left upper arm, inflicted while he was riding his bicycle along the same street while the gunmen were in action.

Reliable sources have indicated that the deceased was on his way to deliver fish in the neighborhood when he was surprised by two men on a motorcycle, who fired more than ten shots at him, eight of which ended his life.

Police presence in the neighborhood has been significantly ramped up over the weekend to prevent further retaliation and maintain minimal crime, says Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alejandro Cowo, officer commanding CIB Belize.

Police also confirmed that both victims might not have been the intended target but were in the wrong place when the gunmen opened fire.