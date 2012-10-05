Police charge man for setting father’s house on fire

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Police have charged Roy Bennett Mangar, 45, of Santa Maria Street, Orange Walk with “arson”following a fire that destroyed his father’s house.

Lincoln Pratt, 58, a security guard of Chips Alley, Louisiana area, Orange Walk town told police that he was on duty at around 9:15 Saturday night when he heard that his son was dismantling his 18′ by 20′ plywood house. Pratt said he rushed home to discover Mangar setting the house on fire.

Fire officials were summoned to the scene and managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to other properties, but Pratt lost his house and all its contents. He told police that prior to the incident, Mangar had threatened to burn the house down.