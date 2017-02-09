PM’s wife speaks at world cancer day summit

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Kim Simplis Barrow, wife of Prime Minister Dean Barrow, represented Belize at the International Atomic Energy Association’s (IAEA) World Cancer Day panel discussion, held in Vienna, Austria.

Barrow, a cancer survivor herself, joined Princess Dina Mired of Jordan, and Amadou Diarra of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) in sharing their perspectives on cancer and its surrounding issues.

“Cancer is a battle that can only be won if we all work together,” Barrow said, pointing out that the Pan American Health Organization estimates that cancer-related deaths will double by 2030. “We must continue to advocate and remain engaged in robust public awareness initiatives and mobilize resources to ensure that oncology become a reality for the people of Belize.”

Barrow emphasized that due to the high poverty rate, many Belizeans do not have access to oncology services, and many cancer patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, increasing their risk of dying from the condition.

She highlighted that Belize lacks oncology expertise, facilities and equipment needed to provide timely diagnosis and effective treatment; and emphasized that those issues must be addressed to achieve equitable, accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services.

World Cancer Day 2017 was celebrated under the theme “As a part of the Sustainable Development Goals, agreed by the United Nations in 2015, world leaders committed to reducing early deaths from chronic diseases, including cancer, by one third by 2030. According to The Lancet Oncology 2015, approximately Euro 90 billion (US $97 billion) would be required to enable full access to radiotherapy for all patients in need in low and middle income countries by 2035.