Plant World Nursery seeking investors

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of Belize has partnered with the Legacy Fund to create an investment opportunity for farmers and other stakeholders to invest preferred stocks in a company called Plant World Nursery.

The company is a separate legal entity from that of CGA. It is currently looking for investors to buy into 40 percent of company’s shares and is offering a 6 percent return on their investment.

Plant World will commence the selling of shares at the end of January and is currently seeking to attract investors ranging from industry stakeholders, small farmers, and institutional investors.

The state-of-the-art nursery facility was a million-dollar project which is geared at fighting off the HLB citrus greening disease and other plant infections. It will be converted into its own business entity by means of a $6 million bond managed by the Legacy Fund.

The nursery ensures healthy and disease-free planting materials for the industry and sells them to interested growers. The nursery is located off the Southern Highway in Red Bank Village and hosts nearly 400,000 citrus plants in a secure location

Ervin Perez, the managing partner of the Legacy Fund, says that the investment is bound to be a success seeing that Belize has the largest certified nursery between Brazil and Florida.