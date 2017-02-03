PG turns 122!

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Punta Gorda, Belize’s southern-most town, celebrated its 122nd anniversary last weekend.

The event included a panel discussion at the public library with contributors sharing historical accounts and perspectives on Punta Gorda “then and now”. It also included a municipal “Green Day”, and the activities were held with the theme: “Punta Gorda: The Epitome of Pristine Beauty, History and Cultural Diversity, Strives Together for a Productive and Greater Community”. A municipal History Hour also formed a part of the event.

PG Mayor Fern Gutierrez, in her speech, spoke of the importance of understanding the history and origin of the community, embracing the cultural diversity of the town and the need for unity as one people.

Gutierrez and Town Councillors presented awards to several persons who have contributed to the growth and development of Punta Gorda.