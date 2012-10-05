Olympic day run held

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Runners of all ages gathered in Belize City in front of Brodies on Regent Street today, for the annual Olympic Day Run, hosted by the Belize Olympic Association.

The event, sponsored by the the International Olympic Committee, drew 250 participants, along with their families and friends, supporting the initiative. The event had four divisions that participants could run in: Infants, aged nine and under; Juniors, ages 10-17; Masters, 18 and older; and the Open – for all ages.

Participants ran up Regent Street, turned on to Albert Street, went down to the Yaborough (Yabra) Cemetery and headed back towards Regent Street.

The infants did a half lap, cutting off of Albert Street, onto King Street and then back to Regent Street (0.53 miles). The juniors did a full lap (1.3 miles), while the Masters and Open runners did two laps (2.6 miles).

Hilberto Martinez, president of the Belize Olympic Association, explained that the event is not competitive, despite the issuing of medals for performance. It is focused around being family-friendly. Martinez said that the participants were taken from the various sporting disciplines from the schools around the country.