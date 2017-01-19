New Speaker hopes to change unprincipled culture of parliamentary proceedings

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

New House Speak-er, Mrs. Laura Longsworth has said she will attempt to restore and uphold the standard of parliamentary proceedings that are conducted in the House.

Longsworth, who is appointed and was sworn in at last Friday’s first House sitting for 2017, said that she never envisaged the appointment to the presitgious post.

Hher pledge, she added, was in congruence with a citizen’s sentiments that the unparliamentary behaviour with which elected Members carry on during House sittings leaves a lot to be desired.

She reminded the Members to be mindful of the opinions of the ordinary people who depend on them for leadership.

“Chaos and complexity in this Honourable House is expected, but it requires that Members harmonize their efforts to create better decorum in conducting business in the National Assembly,” Longsworth chided.

The new Speaker noted that there are detailed rules to guide House proceedings and she advised everyone, including the media, the public, educational institutions and Belizeans on a whole to learn about the rules.

Longsworth is the third woman and first nurse to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives. She is the daughter of Clive and Veronica Tucker. She is married to Stanley Longsworth and they have three adult children. Longsworth spent her career in the nursing field and is currently the President of the Belize Cancer Society.