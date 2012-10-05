New land regulations causing problems for realtors

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Responding to a sudden change in the regulation for real estate transactions, the Association of Real Estate Brokers of Belize (ARREB) called an emergency meeting this week to appraise its members of the implications.

AREBB President, Hugo Moguel, explained that the meeting held on Wednesday, was used as the forum to discus a new requirement from the Lands Department in the Ministry of Natural Resources, to obtain a permission slip from the Central Bank of Belize before a real estate transaction can be made.

Miguel said that the permission slip has always been a part of the transactions, but the new regulation was passed at the end of November without any prior consultation or notification to the industry, which brought a number of transactions to a standstill while the details are being worked out.

Moguel said that the new regulations have significantly increased the waiting time for completing a transaction, and when coupled with the other issues arising at the Lands Department and regional competition, could discourage investors, and cause some realtors to lose out on sales.

“Regional competition is tight, we have places like Mexico and Panama, who already have a process in place to facilitate swift transactions for investors, so we need to ensure that we have the proper regulations for our industry,” Miguel said.

He went on to say that the Central Bank of Belize has already reached out to the Association and that they have opened dialogue on a way forward. The Association hopes to come back to the table with the Lands Department and the Central Bank in January, to continue refining regulations for the industry.