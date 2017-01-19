New A.G. Peyrefite – new broom sweeps clean!

By William Ysaguirre

Freelance Reporter

The new Attorney General Michael Peyrefittehas brought a fresh wind of change to his office, as he indicated when he addressed his colleagues at the ceremonial opening of the January session of the Supreme Court on Monday.

Peyrefittequoted scripture from Ecclesiastes as he encouraged his colleagues not to succumb to man’s inane habit of viewing the past with wistful nostalgia; as they criticize the present state of affairs. He rejected the idea that there is nothing new under the sun, and welcomed his legal colleagues to come to him with new ideas. He said the door of his office would be thrown wide open to suggestions!

He cautioned his fellow attorneys that those who offer suggestions and new ideas must also be ready to put their shoulders to wheel, to push and make these changes happen. So he challenged the Bar to put up or shut up; if they wanted better judges, to offer their services on the bench. And should they feel that Attorney Generals ministry might be better served with other attorneys on staff, then they should offer themselves towork in revising the law where needed, to draft new legislation, and to help with litigation. Otherwise, hush!

He happily announced the Crown Counsel Nigel Hawke would no longer be acting as Solicitor General, and confirmed his appointment as the new Solicitor General, which the Bar applauded.

And just as the Judiciary seeks to fast-track criminal cases, Peyrefitte’s proposal to speed up the divorce process drew titters from his audience. He held that two consenting adults should be able to get divorced with the same speed that they could be instantly married, before the justice of the peace! His position was: why waste the courts time, if the two adults no longer wish to remain married?!

The new President of the Bar Priscilla Banner congratulated the new Attorney General on his appointment; as she praised the stellar performance of outgoing Attorney General, Hon.VanessaRetreage. But she found it incumbent upon her office to protest the weakening of the Bar Association by making membership in the Association non-compulsory. She encouraged her colleagues to consider it their duty to uphold the public’s respect for the law and the authority of the courts, and she chided them for the times in the past when she admitted they had failed in this duty. She also chided the Bench that the judgments delivered by our courts are not always completely beyond reproach.

She also pledged the Bar’s commitment to vigorouslyprotect the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, so that justice may be properly administered to protect Belizeans’ civil rights, even if this means defending some clients pro bono; in fact she invited her colleagues to commit to doing some pro bono work.