Muslims say militant acts against society are not linked to them

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The Muslim community, specifically the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect, has disassociated itself with reports last week that an Islamic militant killed in the Philippines the week before may have relatives in Belize.

Mohammad Sadique, a missionary with the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Belize told the Reporter on Monday that Islam does not preach violence and instead promote peace among humans.

“The fact that somebody got himself involved in that [incident], he’s not representing Islam. He might be doing politics with Islam and when politics creeps into the religion then people start to behave emotionally about things which are unwarranted, whether from the religious or social point of view,” Sadique said.

The Muslim representative added that Muslims are nonviolent people and the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community was like a Messiah who came to preach peace and to admonish Muslims to keep away from violence, using the motto they go by: “Love for All; Hatred for None.”

Even those who are involved in bloodshed are welcomed to follow the true Muslim way of life, Sadique shared. “We invite them and we always admonish them and say that that part of their behaviour of belief is not Islamic. There is no way in the Holy Quoran that you find any admonishment that invite violence. People interpret verses of the Quoran in order to advance their personal course…an interpretation of some of the verses that they [use to] justify their actions.”

On January 7th, Abu Naila, believed to be a Belizean national with the original name Nadir Ali Ahmad, was shot dead during a crossfire with police in Maasim town, southern Philippines. Naila was a supporter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, ISIL. He was involved in the exchange with law enforcers and is reported to have resisted arrest, and was killed while attempting to launch a grenade at the police.

Naila left Belize two years ago and six months ago, police searched the Ahmad’s residence in Hattieville but police did not disclose if anything substantial was found.