Murders up at the end of 2016

By Benjamin Flowers

Murders in Belize are at a four-year high, according to the latest crime statistics issued by the Belize Police Department.

The department issued its crimes comparative statistics on Wednesday, showing that there were a total of 138 murders in 2016; a 15 percent increase from the 119 recorded in 2015. The figure ends off the year with a murder rate of 37.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie, explained that of those murders: 17 were gang related; 10 were the result of domestic disputes; 10 were robbery related; 22 due to altercations; seven for revenge; nine were drug related, and one was murdered for being a witness to a murder.

All four police regions (Northern,Southern Eastern and Western,) recorded increases in murders. Arrests for murders also recorded an increase, moving up from 56 in 2015, to 65 in 2016. however the number of arrests only account for less than half (47 percent) of the total murders.

Murder rates have not been that high in Belize since 2012, which ended with 145 murders.

There were a total of 2,137 major crimes recorded, which reflected a 3.6 percent decrease when compared to the 2,216 recorded in 2015. Of those major crimes, only rape and theft showed decreases. Rare fell from 40 to 23 incidents; while theft fell from 1,027 to 857.

Robbery, Burglary, and unlawful sexual intercourse, went up by 18, 58, and 13 incidents respectively. Arrests for robbery, burglary, theft, and unlawful sexual intercourse, all showed increases, while arrests for rape remained the same.

The spike in violent crime seen at the end of 2016, carried over into the new year, where eight murders were recorded within the first 12 days. Minister of Police Elodio Aragon Jr, told the media this week, that the police department is rolling out a new strategy to address the crime situation, particularly crimes committed with firearms.